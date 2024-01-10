Viaplay shareholders approve rescue plan

(Adds background, details on plan from paragraph 2)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Viaplay approved on Wednesday a rescue plan that will sharply dilute the holdings of existing owners, designed to save the struggling Swedish streaming group from collapse.

Under pressure to stabilise its business as rising living costs dent consumer demand, Viaplay in December said it would raise new equity and restructure its debt, after repeatedly warning of a weakening business environment.

The company's recapitalisation plan involved an issue of 4 billion new shares at a price of 1 Swedish crown each, a 96% discount to the closing price on Nov. 30 before the plan was announced.

Shares in the group have plunged about 98% in one year.

(Reporting by Greta Rosen Fondahn; editing by Louise Rasmussen) ((Greta.RosenFondahn@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: VIAPLAY GROUP RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.