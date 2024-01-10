News & Insights

Viaplay shareholders approve rescue plan

January 10, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Viaplay approved on Wednesday a rescue plan that will sharply dilute the holdings of existing owners, designed to save the struggling Swedish streaming group from collapse.

Under pressure to stabilise its business as rising living costs dent consumer demand, Viaplay in December said it would raise new equity and restructure its debt, after repeatedly warning of a weakening business environment.

The company's recapitalisation plan involved an issue of 4 billion new shares at a price of 1 Swedish crown each, a 96% discount to the closing price on Nov. 30 before the plan was announced.

Shares in the group have plunged about 98% in one year.

