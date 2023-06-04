News & Insights

Viaplay Group appoints new CEO, cuts growth projections

June 04, 2023 — 09:53 pm EDT

Kanjyik Ghosh and Anirudh Saligrama

June 5 (Reuters) - Swedish media company Viaplay Group VPLAYb.ST on Monday announced the appointment of Jorgen Madsen Lindemann as its new chief executive, replacing Anders Jensen.

Lindemann takes the helm with immediate effect following the resignation of Jensen, it said in a statement.

Lindemann is the former CEO of MTG, the previous parent company of Viaplay Group.

The group, which competes with Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+, also lowered its short-term organic sales growth projections for 2023 to around 16%-17.5% from its previous forecast of around 24%-26%.

