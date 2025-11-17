Viaplay Group AB (NENTF) Price Target Decreased by 76.80% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Viaplay Group AB (OTCPK:NENTF) has been revised to $0.10 / share. This is a decrease of 76.80% from the prior estimate of $0.42 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $0.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 66.55% from the latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viaplay Group AB. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NENTF is 0.00%, an increase of 3.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 5,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,419K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing an increase of 41.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NENTF by 9.67% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,005K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 26.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NENTF by 16.67% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 964K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NENTF by 10.12% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 836K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 824K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

