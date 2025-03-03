VIANT TECHNOLOGY Earnings Results: $DSP Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIANT TECHNOLOGY ($DSP) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $54,360,000, missing estimates of $84,803,932 by $-30,443,932.

VIANT TECHNOLOGY Insider Trading Activity

VIANT TECHNOLOGY insiders have traded $DSP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DSP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARRY MADDEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 192,852 shares for an estimated $3,165,095 .

. MAX O VALDES sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $153,828

VIANT TECHNOLOGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of VIANT TECHNOLOGY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

