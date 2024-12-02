News & Insights

Stocks
DSP

Viant price target raised to $22 from $18 at Canaccord

December 02, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Viant (DSP) to $22 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Internet stocks saw a boost from the election result, with investors seemingly expecting artificial intelligence deregulation, a more favorable backdrop for acquisitions, a lower corporate tax rate, and, in some cases, increased demand for American-made goods, should some of the proposed tariff policies be implemented, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while expectations regarding the pace of interest rate cuts have shifted recently, with borrowing costs likely staying higher for longer, given a resilient labor market and the possibility that the economy could even accelerate next year, it sees the potential for a constructive macro backdrop in 2025, “which could support both solid fundamentals and further multiple expansion for high-quality names.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.