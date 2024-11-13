Viant price target raised to $18 from $12 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on Viant (DSP) to $18 from $12 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its “strong” Q3 results. The firm cites the company’s new client wins driving fixed revenue growth to 56%, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the most interesting aspect of the quarter is that Viant is winning clients from Trade Desk (TTD).

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DSP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.