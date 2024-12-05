Viant initiated with an Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler initiated coverage of Viant (DSP) with an Outperform rating and $27 price target as the firm initiated coverage of sic companies in the advertising technology space. In AdTech, the firm believes Viant’s valuation reflects a “modest margin of safety,” especially given its ongoing efforts to refine its platform and drive profitability, the analyst tells investors.
