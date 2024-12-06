News & Insights

Vianet Group PLC Announces Share Buyback Update

December 06, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Vianet Group plc (GB:VNET) has released an update.

Vianet Group PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 15,000 ordinary shares at a price of 108 pence each, resulting in a new total of 29,403,164 voting shares. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively and may impact shareholder voting calculations. Investors should note these updates as they could influence stock valuation and market dynamics.

