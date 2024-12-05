Vianet Group PLC Adjusts Share Capital Through Buyback

Vianet Group plc (GB:VNET) has released an update.
Vianet Group PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares at a price of 105 pence each, which will be canceled to adjust the company’s share capital. This move leaves the company with a total of 29,418,164 voting shares, providing shareholders with a revised basis for calculating their ownership stakes. The transaction was executed on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting Vianet’s ongoing commitment to managing its capital structure.
