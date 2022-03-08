STVN

Vial maker Stevanato expects double-digit sales growth in 2022

Francesca Landini Reuters
Italian vaccine vial maker Stevanato on Tuesday said it expected double-digit growth for revenue and core profits this year after beating its forecast for 2021 financial results.

The family-controlled group, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in July, said it expected sales to be between 935-845 million euros this year.

Last year revenue rose 27.5% to reach the record level of 844 million euros ($924 million), beating the group's guidance thanks to products related to COVID-19 and high value solutions.

The 2021 adjusted core profit reached 218 million euros, the company said in a statement.

Stevanato expects to reach adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the range of 248 million euros to 253 million euros this year.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

