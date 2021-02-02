Markets
EBAY

Viagogo must sell StubHub's international business, CMA says

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday that Viagogo would need to sell all of StubHub's business outside North America after its probe found the deal would reduce competition in the secondary ticketing market in UK.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday that Viagogo would need to sell all of StubHub's business outside North America after its probe found the deal would reduce competition in the secondary ticketing market in UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the international business of StubHub would need to be independently owned and run by a separate company. Viagogo bought StubHub in a $4.05 billion deal from eBay EBAY.O last year. (https://bit.ly/3cwPAVu)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EBAY

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular