Viagogo must sell StubHub's international business, CMA says

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday that Viagogo would need to sell all of StubHub's business outside North America after its probe found the deal would reduce competition in the secondary ticketing market in UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the international business of StubHub would need to be independently owned and run by a separate company. Viagogo bought StubHub in a $4.05 billion deal from eBay EBAY.O last year. (https://bit.ly/3cwPAVu)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

