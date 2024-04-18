Viad (VVI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Viad (VVI) closed the latest trading day at $33.90, indicating a -1.34% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.52%.

The trade show company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 4.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viad in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 2, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Viad to post earnings of -$0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.11 million, up 3.96% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $1.36 billion, representing changes of +423.08% and +9.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Viad. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Viad holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Viad is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.04 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that VVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, placing it within the bottom 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viad Corp (VVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.