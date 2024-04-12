Viad (VVI) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Viad (VVI) closed the latest trading day at $36.32, indicating a -0.74% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the trade show company had gained 2.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Viad in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 2, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.98, showcasing a 14.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $271.11 million, showing a 3.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +423.08% and +9.55%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Viad. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Viad is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Viad is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.94. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.88.

One should further note that VVI currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Business - Services industry stood at 1.4 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

