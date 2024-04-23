Viad (VVI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Viad (VVI) standing at $35.67, reflecting a +1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.59%.

Shares of the trade show company witnessed a loss of 6.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 6.46% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Viad in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 2, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.98, showcasing a 14.78% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $271.11 million, indicating a 3.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $1.36 billion, demonstrating changes of +423.08% and +9.55%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viad should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Viad is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Viad is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.36 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that VVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Business - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

