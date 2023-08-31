Viad (VVI) Price Target Increased by 5.31% to 40.46

The average one-year price target for Viad (NYSE:VVI) has been revised to 40.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.31% from the prior estimate of 38.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.37% from the latest reported closing price of 28.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viad. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVI is 0.10%, an increase of 18.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 24,123K shares. The put/call ratio of VVI is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 1,818K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 37.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,728K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 25.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,468K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,337K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVI by 29.17% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 1,307K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viad, a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and face-to-face events and marketing experiences, generates revenue and shareholder value through two businesses: Pursuit and GES. Pursuit is a collection of inspiring and unforgettable travel experiences in Alaska, Montana, the Canadian Rockies, Vancouver, and Reykjavik, as well as new experiences in development in Las Vegas and Toronto. Pursuit's collection includes attractions, lodges and hotels, and sightseeing tours that connect guests with iconic places. GES is a global, full-service live events company offering a comprehensive range of services to the world's leading brands and event organizers. Our business strategy focuses on providing superior experiential services to our customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to our shareholders. Viad is an S&P SmallCap 600 company.

