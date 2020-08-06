Markets
VVI

Viad Slips To Loss In Q2

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Viad Corp (VVI) reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $206.3 million or $10.19 per share, compared to income of $13.8 million or $0.67 per share in the 2019 second quarter.

The 2020 net loss included non-cash impairment charges of $114.0 million and unfavorable tax matters of $37.9 million, which includes a valuation allowance of $25.5 million against deferred tax assets and a reversal of the $12.4 million tax benefit recorded on impairment charges during the first quarter.

Loss before other items was $2.59 per share, compared to income per share of $1.44 in the previous year.

Revenue was $30.9 million, down 92.3% from the 2019 second quarter reflecting the acute impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that halted event activity and forced closures across Pursuit's collection of experiences.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.29 per share and revenues of $30.45 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VVI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular