Viad rises 25.7%

Viad (VVI) is up 25.7%, or $9.18 to $44.96.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VVI:
- Viad Sells GES Business, Rebrands as Pursuit
- Viad Corp to Sell GES Business and Appoint New CEO
- Viad to change name after selling GES Business to Truelink Capital for $535M
- Viad Corp. Highlights Growth and Market Strategy for 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.