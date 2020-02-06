Viad Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Viad Corp (VVI) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company widened to $5.43 million or $0.31 per share from $2.32 million or $0.12 per share in the previous year. The latest-quarter included a $4.3 million, after-tax, asset impairment charge primarily related to the GES EMEA segment.

Fourth quarter revenue of $321.3 million increased 8.2% year-over-year, or 7.3% on an organic basis.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.13 per share and revenues of $311.2 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company expects consolidated revenue to increase at a low-double digit rate from 2019 full year revenue, driven by growth at both GES and Pursuit.

