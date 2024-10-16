Is Viad Corp (VVI) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Viad Corp (VVI). VVI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors will also notice that VVI has a PEG ratio of 1.70. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. VVI's industry has an average PEG of 2.63 right now. VVI's PEG has been as high as 4.02 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.37, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. VVI has a P/S ratio of 0.58. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.02.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Viad Corp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, VVI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

