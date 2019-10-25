Viad Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VVI

In trading on Friday, shares of Viad Corp. (Symbol: VVI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.95, changing hands as low as $60.38 per share. Viad Corp. shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VVI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VVI's low point in its 52 week range is $46.17 per share, with $72.271 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.33.

