Viad Acquires Controlling Interest In New Attraction In Canadian Rockies

(RTTNews) - Viad Corp (VVI) has acquired a 60% controlling interest in the Golden Skybridge attraction for a cash purchase price of C$15 million, of which C$6 million will be used to fund remaining start-up costs and the development of additional activities, including the zipline and bungee swing. The Golden Skybridge features the two highest suspension bridges in Canada, which span almost 500 feet. The attraction is expected to open in May 2021.

On March 19, 2021, the company filed Registration Statement with the SEC, relating solely to the sale, from time-to-time, of common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, warrants, purchase contracts, and units. The Statement allows the company to sell an unlimited amount of securities from time to time and in one or more offerings.

Steve Moster, CEO, said: "Like the Golden Skybridge acquisition, we expect other high-return growth opportunities will become available for Pursuit and may only be available for a short window. With a universal shelf registration statement in place, we have additional flexibility to access the capital markets should the right opportunities arise."

