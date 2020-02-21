ViacomCBS's First Report as a Merged Company Was Brutal. Here's What Analysts Are Saying.

ViacomCBS stock fell Thursday, and again on Friday.

The stock fell Thursday, and again on Friday.

ViacomCBS stock fell again after a poor initial earnings report for the newly created company. Merger-related expenses weighed on the results, but business fundamentals at divisions coming from both legacy CBS and Viacom were also worse than expected. To top it off, the company’s new management gave 2020 guidance that was lower than it had suggested just months before.

ViacomCBS shares (ticker: VIAC) closed down 3.5% at $28.26 on Friday, to $28.40, versus a 1% drop for the S&P 500 index. That’s on top of a nearly 18% loss on Thursday after it reported its fourth-quarter results. Several Wall Street analysts took down their estimates for the company’s earnings and free cash flow, and cut their price targets as a result.

With the merger in the rearview mirror and the industrywide realities for legacy media businesses only becoming more pressing, ViacomCBS needs to show that it can execute on the strategy it has detailed. Management has touted the combined company’s greater content-production scale, its streaming potential, and greater negotiating leverage with advertisers and distributors.

But until ViacomCBS’s results show progress toward reaching those goals, the stock is likely to remain in the penalty box for investors.

“We believe investors continue to view the ViacomCBS strategy as unproven as the company’s focus on monetizing content through both internal and external platforms differs from the increased focus by peers on self-distribution,” wrote Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris on Friday. “Given that the company’s updated guidance is below the prior consensus outlook and management forecasts (as provided in initial merger filings) we expect skepticism to continue until the company reports consistent momentum.”

Morris maintained his Buy rating on ViacomCBS shares on Friday, but lowered his price target to $39 from $50.

MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson summed up the rapid deterioration in the company’s free cash flow and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization estimates since the combination agreement was struck last summer.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_31af07437354d1b8b903e5db.json

“When the deal was first announced in August 2019, we estimated that the pro forma combination would generate $6.9 billion in 2020 Ebitda and $3 billion in free cash,” Nathanson wrote on Friday. “From August 2019 to before today, we had revised down those 2020 estimates to $6.29 billion in Ebitda and $2.2 billion in free cash flow. Now using the midpoint of the company’s 2020 guidance, Ebitda of $5.95 billion is 14% worse than what we modeled last August and free cash flow of $1.9 billion is now 37% below our August assumption.”

Accelerating cord-cutting along with a “rate reset” that hurt Viacom networks’ affiliate fee revenues hit hard, along with greater cash burn to invest in the company’s streaming offerings. Nathanson has a Neutral rating and $35 price target on ViacomCBS stock.

“Absent a major change in the direction of the company, for instance disposing of an asset like Showtime, we do not think investors will embrace the company’s asset mix or business plan,” Nathanson wrote. “Management also needs to prove that the content spend at ViacomCBS can create much higher long-term value than each of the independent companies were able to do on their own before merging.”

There’s a long list of potential pitfalls over the coming year, made all the more dangerous by the thin ice ViacomCBS is already on with investors. Credit Suisse’s Douglas Mitchelson noted on Friday that it will take several quarters of clean execution to regain the market’s confidence with the company. Meeting or exceeding its softer-than-expected 2020 guidance would be a good start.

“Also key: the NFL renewal; merger integration/synergies; executing on vMVPD carriage at year end and proving its leverage via a Dish Network [DISH] renewal, executing on the Paramount film slate ramp; and asset sales,” He wrote. “Overall, core growth appears challenged, progress on streaming is unclear as results are buried within traditional segments, and ability to return capital appears limited.”

Mitchelson has a Neutral rating on ViacomCBS stock. He lowered his price target to $33, from $37, on Friday.

Still, J.P. Morgan’s Alexia Quadrani said the report and guidance represent a potential reset with a clearer path to improvement from here.

“The upside to today’s print is we think VIAC essentially kitchen sinked-it, which should mean an end to consensus estimate reductions that have weighed on shares even before the S-4 filing,” Quadrani wrote. “Management expressed conviction in its outlook and we think will be aggressive with repurchases which should provide some support at these levels.”

She lowered her price target on the shares by $5, to $40, and left her Overweight rating unchanged.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.