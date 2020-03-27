ViacomCBS withdraws forecast amid virus concerns

Publisher
Reuters
Published

ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday it would withdraw its forecast for the year due to the impact from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

March 27 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc said on Friday it would withdraw its forecast for the year due to the impact from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The media company also said it experienced production delays, but saw a rise in viewership across its broadcast and cable properties. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/VIACOMCBS (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters