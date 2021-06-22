ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $40.75, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, down 26.4% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.44 billion, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $27.78 billion, which would represent changes of -5.95% and +7.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. VIAC is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.88.

Meanwhile, VIAC's PEG ratio is currently 0.74. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

