ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $12.76, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 44.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 22.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 16.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, down 2.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.04 billion, up 69.06% from the year-ago period.

VIAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.80 per share and revenue of $29.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.77% and +60.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.89% lower. VIAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.2 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.11.

We can also see that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VIAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.