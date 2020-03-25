ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $14.74, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 41.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 27.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.04 billion, up 69.06% from the year-ago period.

VIAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $29.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.36% and +60.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.44% higher. VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, VIAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.65.

We can also see that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VIAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

