ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $39.49, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, down 6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.35 billion, up 82.68% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. VIAC is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VIAC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.28.

Investors should also note that VIAC has a PEG ratio of 0.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VIAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

