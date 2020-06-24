ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $23.58, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.59% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

VIAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $0.82 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.04 billion, up 58.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $26.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -25.35% and +45.25%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, VIAC is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.59, so we one might conclude that VIAC is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.