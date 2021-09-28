ViacomCBS (VIAC) Stock Moves -0.52%: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $40.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.52% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 16.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.59 billion, up 7.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $28.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.19% and +8.3%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VIAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.48, which means VIAC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.