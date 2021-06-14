ViacomCBS (VIAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.77, changing hands as high as $43.08 per share. ViacomCBS Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIAC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.67 per share, with $101.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.20. The VIAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.