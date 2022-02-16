ViacomCBS (VIAC) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ViacomCBS VIAC delivered adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, declining 75% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 38 cents per share



Revenues of $8 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.6% and increased 16% year over year.



Adjusted OIBDA declined 53% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $557 million.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 31.3% year over year to $1.99 billion.

Revenues by Type

Advertising revenues of $2.63 billion inched up 1.3% year over year, driven by an improved advertising market.



Affiliate revenues of $2.1 billion climbed 2.1% year over year, reflecting expanded distribution and higher reverse compensation.



Global streaming & digital video revenues surged 48.1% year over year to $1.32 billion, driven by 84% growth in streaming subscription revenues and 25.5% streaming advertising revenue growth.



Global streaming subscribers touched 56 million, adding 9.4 million subscribers in the reported quarter.



Theatrical revenues logged $39 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $4 million. Content-licensing revenues of $1.9 billion increased 44.6% year over year.

Segment Details

ViacomCBS’ TV Entertainment revenues increased 18.5% year over year to $3.69 billion, driven by higher licensing, streaming and affiliate revenues.



TV Entertainment’s adjusted OIBDA declined 73.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $147 million due to increased investment in Paramount+ streaming services.



Cable Networks revenues increased 16.6% year over year to $4 billion, driven by higher streaming, advertising, affiliate and licensing revenues.



Cable Networks’ adjusted OIBDA declined 33.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reading to $532 million, driven by a robust top line.



Filmed Entertainment revenues increased 61% year over year to $826 million, driven by higher theatrical and licensing revenues.

Licensing and other revenues in the filmed entertainment segment increased 54% year over year, driven by a higher volume of licensing that includes company-owned streaming services and from the comparison against the impact in 2020 from Covid-related production shutdowns.



Adjusted OIBDA was $54 million, up 200% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, ViacomCBS had cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion compared with $4.8 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.



ViacomCBS committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn.



Total debt as of Dec 31, 2021, was $17.71 billion in line with the total debt as of Sep 30, 2021.

