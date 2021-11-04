ViacomCBS (VIAC) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

ViacomCBS' VIAC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 76 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the same decreased 8% year over year.



Revenues of $6.61 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4% and increased 13% year over year.



Adjusted OIBDA decreased 3% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.02 billion.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.3% year over year to $1.53 billion.

Revenues by Type

Advertising revenues of $1.86 billion inched up 1% year over year, driven by an improved advertising market.



Affiliate revenues of $2.1 billion climbed 2% year over year, reflecting expanded distribution and higher reverse compensation.



Global streaming & digital video revenues surged 62% year over year to $1.08 billion, driven by 79% growth in streaming subscription revenues and 48% streaming advertising revenue growth.



Global streaming subscribers touched 47 million, adding 4.3 million subscribers in the reported quarter.



Theatrical revenues logged $67 million in the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s $6 million. Content-licensing revenues of $1.51 billion increased 18% year over year.

Segment Details

ViacomCBS’ TV Entertainment revenues increased 24% year over year to $2.92 billion, driven by higher licensing, streaming and affiliate revenues.



TV Entertainment’s adjusted OIBDA decreased 21% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $271 million due to increased investment in Paramount+ streaming services.



Cable Networks revenues increased 13% year over year to $3.46 billion, driven by higher streaming, advertising, affiliate and licensing revenues.



Cable Networks’ adjusted OIBDA increased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reading to $906 million, driven by robust top-line growth.



Filmed Entertainment revenues dipped 2% year over year to $580 million, primarily due to lower licensing revenues.



Licensing and other revenues decreased 12% year over year due to lower volume of programming produced for third parties.



Adjusted OIBDA was $38 million, down 30% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2021, ViacomCBS had cash and cash equivalents of $4.8 billion compared with $5.37 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.



ViacomCBS committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn.



Total debt as of Sep 30, 2021 was $17.71 billion compared with $17 billion as of Jun 30, 2021.

