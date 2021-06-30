ViacomCBS (VIAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $45.20, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 10.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.44 billion, up 2.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $27.78 billion, which would represent changes of -5.95% and +7.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% higher. VIAC is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VIAC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.08.

Investors should also note that VIAC has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, which puts it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.