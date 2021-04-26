ViacomCBS (VIAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $41.82, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 37.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 4.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.99%.

VIAC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect VIAC to post earnings of $1.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.36 billion, up 10.31% from the year-ago period.

VIAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $27.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.33% and +7.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower. VIAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.29 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.85, so we one might conclude that VIAC is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

