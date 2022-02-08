ViacomCBS (VIAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $34.53, moving +1.56% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.61% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ViacomCBS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 64.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.45 billion, up 8.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ViacomCBS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.67% lower. ViacomCBS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ViacomCBS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.87.

Also, we should mention that VIAC has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

