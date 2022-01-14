ViacomCBS (VIAC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $36.82, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 21.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

ViacomCBS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, ViacomCBS is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.46 billion, up 8.52% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ViacomCBS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. ViacomCBS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ViacomCBS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.6.

Also, we should mention that VIAC has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

