ViacomCBS (VIAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.27, moving +1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VIAC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 7, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, down 10.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.96 billion, up 67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.24 per share and revenue of $28.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.59% and +55.79%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VIAC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 29.66% lower within the past month. VIAC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VIAC has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.07 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.44.

It is also worth noting that VIAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Film and Television Production and Distribution was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.77 at yesterday's closing price.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

