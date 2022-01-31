ViacomCBS (VIAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $33.45, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.24% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.36% in that time.

ViacomCBS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, down 64.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.47 billion, up 8.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ViacomCBS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.1% lower. ViacomCBS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, ViacomCBS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.91.

Investors should also note that VIAC has a PEG ratio of 0.64 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.