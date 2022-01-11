ViacomCBS (VIAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed the most recent trading day at $34.96, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 15.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ViacomCBS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.46 billion, up 8.52% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ViacomCBS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. ViacomCBS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ViacomCBS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.57.

Meanwhile, VIAC's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Film and Television Production and Distribution stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

