ViacomCBS (VIAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ViacomCBS (VIAC) closed at $32.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ViacomCBS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ViacomCBS to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 63.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.46 billion, up 8.52% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ViacomCBS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% lower. ViacomCBS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ViacomCBS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.1, so we one might conclude that ViacomCBS is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VIAC has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.