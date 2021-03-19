ViacomCBS (VIAC) and NFL Ink Multiplatform Rights Agreement

ViacomCBS VIAC recently announced a new multiplatform agreement with National Football League (NFL) that extends CBS’ relationship with the league for the next 11 years through the 2033 season.



As part of the deal, ViacomCBS’ newly launched Paramount+ streaming service and CBS Sports will continue to air CBS’ televised American Football Conference Sunday games.



Moreover, the agreement approves a list of NFL rights across the ViacomCBS family of networks and platforms to allow new avenues for distribution and content creation throughout the deal.



Further, ViacomCBS and the NFL have also agreed to long-term rights extensions for CBS Sports HQ, Pluto TV and INSIDE THE NFL, which will stream exclusively on Paramount+ beginning with the 2021 season.



Markedly, NFL has signed similar long-term media deals with Amazon and major broadcast and cable companies including Disney's DIS ESPN and ABC networks, Fox Corporation FOXA and Comcast CMCSA.



ViacomCBS’ shares have gained 159.7% in the year-to-date period outperforming Amazon, Disney, Comcast, Fox Corporation and the Zacks Film and Television Production and Distribution industry’s rally of -7%, 6.1%, 6.6%, 47.3% and 76.9%, respectively.

Year to Date Performance

Program Strength, Ad Dollars to Aid the Top Line

The new deal has become essential for broadcasters like ViacomCBS who have lost millions of viewers to new online entertainment options in the recent years and joined the online streaming market to sustain competition and revenues.



The NFL remains one of the most-popular programming on television and with advertisers who want to reach millions of live-TV viewers at once. Notably, The Super Bowl has been rated the most-watched annual event so far this year with a total of 96.4 million viewers followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which became the highest-rated regularly scheduled programming, with an audience of over 17 million per night last season.



The NFL deal expands ViacomCBS’ content offerings and boosts user engagement levels, thereby attracting advertising dollars. Moreover, sports broadcasts have become a key medium for ViacomCBS to promote their comedies, dramas and new movies.



Additionally, priced at a premium plan of $9.99 per month, the launch of Paramount+ in the United States is the perfect opportunity for ViacomCBS to attract new users, leveraging upon the expanded content library. Paramount+ will feature a content catalog of more than 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movie titles and over 1,000 live sporting events.



Nickelodeon Studios have started production on a new original series based on the hit sitcom, iCarly, for Paramount+. Moreover, it has tapped an all-star roster of voice talent to round out the cast of its new upcoming Rugrats series, a reimagining of the classic ‘90s hit. Joining the original voice cast of the adventurous toddlers are Nicole Byer, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Michael McKean and Timothy Simons among others. The show is set to debut in spring 2021 on Paramount+.



Moreover, solid adoption of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company owned free streaming service, Pluto TV, is a major growth driver. The platform offers nearly 100,000 hours of premium content to users across 25 countries. Notably, Pluto TV’s wide audience base consists of 30.1 million domestic monthly active users (MAUs) and 43 million global MAUs.



