US Markets
VIACA

ViacomCBS to launch streaming service Paramount+ in March

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

Media company ViacomCBS Inc said on Tuesday it will launch its streaming service, Paramount+, in the United States on March 4.

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Media company ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O, VIAC.O said on Tuesday it will launch its streaming service, Paramount+, in the United States on March 4.

The company said Paramount+, previously CBS All Access, will debut in Latin America and Canada on the same day, in the Nordics on March 25, and in Australia during mid 2021.

Joining other media companies' streaming services such as Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney+, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and AT&T Inc's T.N HBO Max, Paramount+ will compete for space in the rapidly growing market spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paramount+ will include episodes and movies from ViacomCBS-owned BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures, including original series such as "The Twilight Zone" and "The Good Fight".

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIACA VIAC DIS NFLX T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular