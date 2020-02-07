ViacomCBS to Launch a New Streaming Service

After Viacom and CBS merged late last year in an all-stock deal, the new media corporation ViacomCBS VIAC is working on a new streaming service, according to anonymous sources who spoke with CNBC. It will compete with Netflix NFLX, Disney’s DIS Disney+, Apple’s AAPL AppleTV+, and the upcoming HBO Max from AT&T T and Peacock from Comcast CMCSA-owned NBCUniversal.

The new service will build on CBS All Access, which has been around since 2014, and include Viacom assets like Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures.

Both an ad-free and ad-supported will reportedly be options, along with a premium version that will include Showtime; the monthly cost is expected to be less than $10.

