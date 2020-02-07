Technology

ViacomCBS to Launch a New Streaming Service

Contributor
Madeleine Johnson Zacks
Published

After Viacom and CBS merged late last year in an all-stock deal, the new media corporation ViacomCBS VIAC is working on a new streaming service, according to anonymous sources who spoke with CNBC. It will compete with Netflix NFLX, Disney’s DIS Disney+, Apple’s AAPL AppleTV+, and the upcoming HBO Max from AT&T T and Peacock from Comcast CMCSA-owned NBCUniversal.

The new service will build on CBS All Access, which has been around since 2014, and include Viacom assets like Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, Comedy Central, and Paramount Pictures.

Both an ad-free and ad-supported will reportedly be options, along with a premium version that will include Showtime; the monthly cost is expected to be less than $10.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

CBS Corporation (VIAC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular