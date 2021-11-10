ViacomCBS To Extend Partnership With Twitter

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA, VIAC) will extend its long-standing relationship with Twitter in global deal that brings together the full ViacomCBS portfolio and magnifies the scale and scope of the partnership. The expanded partnership features comprehensive content commitment from ViacomCBS' Leading Portfolio of Brands Across Entertainment, News and Sports Worldwide, ViacomCBS said in a statement on Wednesday.

ViacomCBS noted that Paramount+ will also host three Twitter Watch Parties, in partnership with Twitter, to bring fans together, fuel conversation and build community around select highly anticipated original series.

The partnership covers all global markets in which Twitter and ViacomCBS operate. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

