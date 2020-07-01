ViacomCBS taps Amazon executive to replace CFO Spade

July 1 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O said on Wednesday Amazon finance executive Naveen Chopra would replace Christina Spade as its chief financial officer, effective Aug. 10.

Spade, who held the position since December, will transition into an advisory role after the company's second quarter earnings results, the media company said in a statement.

Chopra, currently serving as the finance head for Amazon's Devices and Services business, will report to ViacomCBS Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish.

Before Amazon, Chopra was the finance chief at U.S.-based online radio firm Pandora for nearly two years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

