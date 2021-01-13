Markets
SBGI

ViacomCBS, Sinclair Ink Multi-year Affiliation Agreements - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIACA, VIAC) and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) said Wednesday they have entered into multi-year agreements across 13 CBS network affiliations for Sinclair stations.

The agreement consists of renewals for thirteen CBS affiliates. These include four top-50 market affiliates - WKRC in Cincinnati, Ohio; WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida; WWMT in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and WHP in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Combined, the 13 markets reach about 5 percent of the U.S. audience serving nearly six million television households.

ViacomCBS noted that Sinclair, one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, reaches 8 percent of the U.S. and serves 10 million households spanning 23 markets. Sinclair's CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, ViacomCBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBGI VIAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular