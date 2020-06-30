Markets
ViacomCBS, Sinclair Broadcast Renew Agreement

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS (VIACA, VIAC) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) said that they have reached a multi-year agreement to renew eight CBS network affiliations for Sinclair stations.

ViacomCBS also reached agreement to renew the affiliation of WTVH in Syracuse, NY to which Sinclair provides services. The 9 markets combined reach 3% of the U.S. audience, serving over 3 million television households.

The agreement consists of renewals for CBS affiliates KUTV in Salt Lake City, UT; KEYE in Austin, TX; WGME in Portland, ME; WTVH in Syracuse, NY; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, IA; WSBT in South Bend, IN; KRCG in Columbia, MO; KHQA in Quincy, IL; and KTVO in Ottumwa, IA.

