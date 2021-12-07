ViacomCBS, Seoul-based CJ ENM enter content partnership

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIAC.O, VIACA.O and Seoul-based CJ ENM inked a partnership agreement to bring premium entertainment to audiences worldwide, the companies said on Tuesday.

The partnership will include co-productions for original series and films, content licensing and distribution across ViacomCBS' and entertainment company CJ ENM's leading streaming services.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

