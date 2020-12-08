ViacomCBS Selects Amazon Web Services As Preferred Broadcast Cloud Provider

(RTTNews) - ViacomCBS (VIAC) has selected Amazon Web Services as its preferred broadcast cloud provider to power one of the largest digital transformations in the media and entertainment industry, the companies said in a statement.

As part of an agreement, ViacomCBS will migrate operations for its entire broadcast footprint, which spans 425 linear television channels and 40 global data and media centers, to the world's leading cloud.

ViacomCBS said it will leverage AWS's infrastructure and comprehensive cloud capabilities, including serverless, containers, databases, media services, analytics, and machine learning, to build a cloud-based broadcast and media supply chain operating model.

