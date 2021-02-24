US Markets
VIACA

ViacomCBS quarterly revenue misses estimates

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

ViacomCBS Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought forth content production delays and cut film revenue, despite steady demand for its streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime.

Adds background, net income

Feb 24 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc VIACA.O reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought forth content production delays and cut film revenue, despite steady demand for its streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime.

Ahead of its Paramount+ launch, a rebranded version of CBS All Access, the company has been scrambling to distinguish itself from bigger players including Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ in the crowded over-the-top (OTT) market and attract more subscribers.

The company's revenue rose 3% to $6.87 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, but came in below estimates of $6.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable were $783 million, or $1.26 per share, compared with a loss of $302 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIACA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters